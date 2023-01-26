FIH Hockey World Cup: For Germans it's mind over matter

In terms of mental strength, the German hockey team is amongst the best in the world across all sports. No matter the situation or the opposition, they never give up and keep fighting on till the very last second. This mentality saw them pull off a great escape against England in the quarterfinals.

Trailing 0-2 and missing a penalty with four minutes left, the goose appeared to have been cooked for Die Honamas as they were outrun and outmuscled by an extremely organised England side for almost 95 per cent of the match. But the Germans — winners of four Olympic golds, two World Cups and nine Champions Trophies — have been in such difficult situations several times. They know how to nick games where they have played badly. Their steely temperament in knockout games is phenomenal, as their accomplishments at the global level suggest.

Despite not being at their best, they believed they can win and to everyone’s amazement, scored twice in 40 seconds in the dying moments of the match to push the contest into a shootout. With momentum completely on their side, they aced the shootout too — their eighth win from 10 such instances — to completely turn the game and leave England a total wreck. The Three Lions didn’t know what hit them but followers of German hockey knew if there’s a team that thrives on such nerve-jangling moments, it’s Die Honamas.

So what makes the Germans so strong mentally? The answer is the amount of time they devote to mental conditioning. Apart from regular physical and tactical training, the Germans spend a lot of time harnessing their mental strength by hiring psychologists, practicing yoga and the coach even donning the role of an umpire and instigating players during mock drills.

“Apart from athletic strength, tactical strength and technical strength, we train for mental strength also,” said coach Andre Henning. “Mental strength is super important. You can train your mind about how to, like maintaining some secrets. But it's like, people working around the team like mental coaches, and we talk a lot about situations. We know that these crucial moments are coming and we discuss it. Some guys have support from mental coaches too.”

Skipper Mats Grambusch, who scored one of the goals against England, said working on controlling the heart-rate also helps. “We do a lot of mental strength training to calm ourselves, especially in tense situations. Calming ourselves means calming our heart-rate. For breathing we practice yoga. In shootout, it’s important to stay calm. When it's your turn, you first calm yourselves and then go for it.