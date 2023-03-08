German Open: Lakshya Sen exits in 1st round

Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made a shock opening-round exit from the German Open badminton tournament after a straight-game defeat to Christo Popov of France in the men's singles, here on Wednesday.

The world number 12 and sixth-seeded Sen went down to world No 41 Popov 19-21 16-21 in a round of 32 clash, lasting 46 minutes.

All three other Indians also lost their respective round-one matches to end the country's campaign in the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

Mithun Manjunath fought hard but lost his men's singles first-round match to Singapore's fourth-seeded Loh Kean Yew 8-21 21-19 11-21.

In women's singles, Malvika Bansod suffered a 13-21 14-21 defeat to fifth seed and world number six Wang Zhi Yi of China, while Tasnim Mir lost to eighth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 8-21 10-21.

With the results on Wednesday, India's campaign in the tournament ended.

The Indians mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost their first-round match on Tuesday against the Scottish duo of Adam Hall and Julie Macpherson 10-21 12-21.