Hockey World Cup final preview: Belgian brilliance vs German resilience

Belgium’s exalted Golden Generation will be looking to solidify their status as perhaps one of the finest sides of modern hockey when they take on comeback kings Germany in a blockbuster FIH World Cup final here on Sunday.

Belgium’s stamp on world hockey since bagging a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics has been incredible, thanks to a once-in-a-generation group of gifted players who have made winning major spoils a habit. They won their first global title in 2018 when they triumphed in the World Cup at the very same Kalinga Stadium here and then claimed the European Championship next year, showing heavyweights Netherlands and Germany that they are a new world order.

They roared to victory in the FIH Hockey Pro League (2020-21) where they displayed remarkable consistency during that period by beating all the top teams, and then a couple of months later were atop the podium in the Tokyo Olympics. To simply put, they have been an irresistible force over the last decade, sweeping everyone with a brand of hockey that is spellbinding to watch.

When they have possession, which they do for most parts, they find spaces where they aren’t, leaving opposition defenders nonplussed. This relentless front-foot hockey means committing men forward always. Unsurprisingly, this approach entails risk of being caught on the counter but, the moment they lose the ball, the Belgians are back defending in numbers. If there’s a term called Total Hockey, the Belgians are close to it.

Trying to quell this force and reclaim their place at the top of the world will be the Germans, who have great momentum on their side. The two-time champions (2002, 2006), who held Belgium to an entertaining 2-2 draw during the group stage clash, have played probably the two most thrilling matches of this World Cup so far.

Staring at the exit door in the quarterfinal clash against a defensively solid England, Die Honamas scored twice in 40 seconds right at the death to push the game into a shootout which they bossed 4-3. They pulled off another heist in the semifinal against Australia too. Trailing 2-0 and then 3-2 with less than three minutes left, the Germans, much to everyone’s amazement, struck twice, the winner coming with six seconds from the final hooter.

Like the famous German sides of the past who would never give up no matter how dire the situation, the current team, with a fine blend of youth and experience, too has imbibed the same spirit. They take their time to tune in their engine but once the crank shaft starts revving up, they are hard to contain. Ask England and Australia!

Having said that, Belgium have oodles of experience and start as slight favourites. Eleven of the players have over 200 caps each with five of them over 300. Eleven of the players are aged above 30 with three above 35 also. They’ve contested in some big matches, battled in several crunch moments and have mastered the art of winning. There simply is no substitute for experience.

Even when they came here, the Red Lions were dubbed ‘old’ and some critics even wondered whether those battle-weary legs and minds had the fuel and desire to last the distance. They’ve replied in the best manner possible with one authoritative performance after another and they’ll be seeking another jewel to embellish the shining crown.