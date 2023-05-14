Indian shooters come up short on final day of Baku WC

Indian shooters come up short on final day of Baku World Cup

India finished their campaign with four medals, including one gold, two silver and a bronze

PTI
PTI, Baku,
  • May 14 2023, 21:42 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 21:44 ist
Shooting World Cup: Manini finishes sixth in 3P as India finish second in Baku. Credit: IANS Photo

India failed to win a medal on the final day of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol with both the men's rapid-fire pistol and women's rifle 3-positions shooters coming up short here on Sunday.

India finished their campaign with four medals, including one gold, two silver and a bronze.

India's 22-year-old rifle 3P shooter Manini Kaushik finished sixth with a score of 415.6 in the finals after making it to the eight-shooter showdown on the back of a fine 579 in the qualification round.

Also Read | Also Read | Shooter Rhythm breaks long-standing world record but misses medal

Seonaid McIntosh of Great Britain won the gold with 467 points, while Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad was second with 463.6 points and Germany's Lisa Mueller settled for bronze (448.9 points).

None of the Indians could make it to the men's rapid-fire pistol final with Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala scoring 580 and 579 respectively in Qualification Stage 2 and missing the six-shooter final.

China's Li Yuehong won the gold, while Frenchman Clement Bessaguet and Germany's Florian Peter finished second and third respectively.

The Indian pair of Divya Subbaraju Thadigol and Sarabjot Singh had earlier clinched the only gold at the World Cup, winning the 10m air pistol mixed team competition, while former junior world champion Hriday Hazarika and Haryana's Nancy had shot down silver in the men's and women's 10m air rifle competitions.

Rhythm Sangwan had staged a fantastic comeback at the back-end of the women's 10m air pistol final to clinch a bronze.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
ISSF Shooting World Cup
ISSF
ISSF World Cup

Related videos

What's Brewing

You need to learn every day in film industry: Prosenjit

You need to learn every day in film industry: Prosenjit

I'll work to uphold CBI motto: Director Praveen Sood

I'll work to uphold CBI motto: Director Praveen Sood

Chile's firefighting goats protect a native forest

Chile's firefighting goats protect a native forest

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

 