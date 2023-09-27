Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Indian swimmers' dismal outing continues in Asian Games

Olympian Maana Patel finished fifth in heat 3 and 13th overall with a timing of 1:03.55s but failed to qualify for the final of women's 100m backstroke.
Last Updated 27 September 2023, 04:24 IST

Follow Us

Indian swimmers continued to disappoint in the pool with none of them managing to qualify for the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Olympian Maana Patel finished fifth in heat 3 and 13th overall with a timing of 1:03.55s but failed to qualify for the final of women's 100m backstroke.

It turned out to be a disappointing outing for India's Nina Venkatesh as well as she finished fourth in her heat and 14th overall with a timing of 1:03.89s to crash out of the women's 100m butterfly.

The top eight swimmers progressed to the final.

Srihari Nataraj then clocked 1:49.05s to finish 10th in men's 200m freestyle heats. He has been kept as a second reserve for the final.

Competing in the women's 100m breaststroke, India's Lineysha also failed to progress to the medal round, touching the pad in the sixth position with a timing of 1:15.60s in her heat.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 September 2023, 04:24 IST)
Sports NewsAsian GamesSwimming

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT