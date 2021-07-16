B K Sinha Press Attache of India's Olympic contingent

IOA names Security Attache B K Sinha as Press Attache of India's Olympic contingent

India will be represented by a 228-strong contingent, including 119 athletes, at the the Tokyo Olympics

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 16 2021, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 16:16 ist
The first batch of athletes will depart for Tokyo on July 17 from the national capital. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Retired IPS officer B K Sinha will perform the dual role of Security as well as Press Attache of India's Olympic contingent at the Tokyo Games, which begins on July 23, the IOA announced on Friday.

Sinha is a former Haryana DGP and also a recipient of the President's Police Medal.

"Mr B K Sinha (Retd DG Police, IPS) who is going with Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics as Security Attache, will now, along with handling the responsibilities of Security Attache, will also be handling the responsibilities of Press Attache," Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said in a joint statement.

Also Read | Made in India to make its presence felt at Olympic Stadium during Tokyo Games athletics events

"Mr B K Sinha will be departing from Delhi for Tokyo on 22nd July, 2021."

India will be represented by a 228-strong contingent, including 119 athletes, at the the Tokyo Olympics, being held under strict health protocols sans spectators in the wake of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The first batch of athletes will depart for Tokyo on July 17 from the national capital.

The sailing team has already reached Tokyo after their training in Europe.

The boxers and lone weightlifter in fray, Mirabai Chanu, are due to land in the Japaneses capital on Sunday from their respective training bases in Italy and the USA.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Olympics
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo 2020
Olympics 2020
IOA

What's Brewing

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

 