Japan's all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto wins horizontal bar gold

Japan's all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto won horizontal bar gold for his third medal at the Olympic Games on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old from the Tokyo suburbs has seamlessly taken over the baton from Kohei Uchimura, the Japanese all-around champion in London 2012 and 2016 who retired after failing to qualify for the horizontal bars last week.

Hashimoto followed up his all-around title and team silver with a score of 15.066 to beat Croat Tin Srbic, with Russian team gold medallist Nikita Nagornyy in bronze.