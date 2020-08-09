Kenya's Kipruto Covid-19 +ve, out of Monaco meet

Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto tests positive for coronavirus, out of Monaco meet

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 09 2020, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 12:28 ist
Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto. Credit: AFP

Kenya's Olympic and world 3,000 metres steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the season-opening Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Friday, the 25-year-old has confirmed.

Kipruto, whose personal best is eight minutes 0.12 seconds, said he was in great shape ahead of the event and hoped to break the world record which is currently held by Kenyan-born Qatari Saif Saaeed Shaheen (7:53.63).

"Our World is going through a challenging period and we all have to take our responsibilities," Kipruto said on Instagram.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

"Unfortunately my Covid-19 test, as part of the Monaco-protocol, came back positive and therefore I can't be part of the Monaco Diamond League on August 14.

"I don't have any symptoms and I was actually in great shape. I was planning to go for the world record. It has stayed too long outside Kenya."

The Monaco Diamond League meeting will be followed by events in Stockholm, Lausanne, Brussels, Rome/Naples, Doha and a yet to be determined location in China.

Meetings in Eugene, London, Paris, Rabat, Gateshead and Shanghai have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kenya
athlete
Coronavirus
COVID-19
sports
Diamond League

