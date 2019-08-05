Lahiri fires 68, tied at 38th

Anirban Lahiri shot his third successive round in the 60s with a two-under 68, which took him to eight-under 202 and tied-38th after the third round of the Wyndham Championship.

Lahiri stayed at the same spot with one more round to go in the last regular event of the PGA Tour this season.

The star Indian golfer, who is 178th on the FedExCup standings, will need to go back to KornFerry Series final to try and regain his card for PGA Tour for 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, Korea’s Byeong Hun An was once again steady as he shot a bogey-free four-under 66 to stay on top of the leaderboard.

An’s 66 gave him a one-stroke lead after three rounds at the PGA TOUR’s final event before the FedExCup Playoffs.

He has played rounds of 62, 65 and 66.

Former Wyndham winner Webb Simpson and Brice Garnett were tied for second, with Simpson shooting a 65 and Garnett a 66. Ryan Armour was 15-under following a 65.