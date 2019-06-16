May not be able to continue under Gopi: PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu has said that the relationship between her and coach Pullela Gopichand has deteriorated of late and she may not be able to continue training under him.

The star badminton player made this sensational statement in an interview to Mathrubhumi in Kochi on Saturday.

She is gearing up for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and was in Kochi for a promotional event.

In the interview, Sindhu said that Gopichand had foreseen her reaching great heights as a senior player, going by her achievements as a junior shuttler. However, the startling revelation was Sindhu claiming that she achieved things without his help or presence, possibly in recent times. She also said that her achievements were purely through her own efforts.

The 2016 Rio Olympics singles silver medallist has also said that Gopichand’s focus has now shifted more towards the business side of his academy rather than on coaching. She added that this has become very painful for her and that she did not get much support from Gopichand during tours and tournaments.

Sindhu is currently under the guidance of two Korean coaches, she was quoted as saying.

She said that earlier, Gopichand would spot small mistakes in her game due to his experience and correct them immediately. While acknowledging that his tips helped immensely, she added that may not be able to continue under him any longer.

It is a known fact that Sindhu and London Olympics bronze medallist Saina share an intense rivalry on court. While saying that both always tried to outdo each other on the court because they were both being coached by Gopichand, Sindhu said that she and Saina were never great friends off the court. We just speak when we see each other, she has stated in the article.