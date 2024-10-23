Home
sports

NRAI announces first ever shooting league

The proposal, mooted by NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, has received approval from the national federation's governing body.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 10:43 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 10:43 IST
Sports NewsShootingNRAI

