Olympic torch relay continues in Tokyo with 4 days to go

The Tokyo segment of the Olympic torch relay entered the eleventh day on Monday, which also marks Day 117 of the whole event.
There are four days left to go to the opening of the 2020 Summer Games.
Read | Japan girds for a surreal Olympics, and questions are plenty
The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is scheduled to visit all 47 prefectures of Japan over 121 days.
It will end on July 23rd at the Opening Ceremonies in Tokyo.
