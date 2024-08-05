Olympics 2024: China's Li wins gold in men's 25m rapid fire pistol

France: China's Li Yuehong won gold in the men's 25 metres rapid fire pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Monday with South Korea's Cho Yeong-jae taking silver and China's Wang Xinjie the bronze.
It was a China one-two in the qualification round and the trend continued as Li and Wang started off with a perfect five-from-five in the final.
Cho managed to sandwich himself between the Chinese pair but Li ran away with the gold, scoring 32 points for a comfortable win against the South Korean, who scored 25.
A perfect sixth series earned Li a two-point lead and the 34-year-old capitalised on it to win his first Olympic gold after winning bronze in the last two Games.
Compatriot Wang beat Germany's Florian Peter in a shoot-off to make the medal round.
Published 05 August 2024, 09:41 IST