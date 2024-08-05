Olympics 2024: China's Li wins gold in men's 25m rapid fire pistol

France: China's Li Yuehong won gold in the men's 25 metres rapid fire pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Monday with South Korea's Cho Yeong-jae taking silver and China's Wang Xinjie the bronze.

It was a China one-two in the qualification round and the trend continued as Li and Wang started off with a perfect five-from-five in the final.

Cho managed to sandwich himself between the Chinese pair but Li ran away with the gold, scoring 32 points for a comfortable win against the South Korean, who scored 25.