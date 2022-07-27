P V Sindhu named India's flagbearer at CWG

P V Sindhu named India's flagbearer for Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

A total of 164 athletes will take part in the opening ceremony which will be held on Thursday

PTI
PTI, Birmingham,
  • Jul 27 2022, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 19:44 ist
P V Sindhu poses with her women's singles badminton bronze medal at a ceremony during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, August 1, 2021. Credit: AFP File Photo

Double Olympic medallist badminton ace P V Sindhu was on Wednesday named flagbearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games beginning here on Thursday.

"Sindhu has been named as the flagbearer of Indian team for the opening ceremony," an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) official told PTI.

Also Read | In shooting's absence, India hopes to make 'surprise' gains in CWG

A total of 164 athletes will take part in the opening ceremony which will be held on Thursday.

A total of 215 athletes from India will be competing at the Commonwealth Games.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra disappointed at losing out opportunity to be India's flag bearer at CWG opening ceremony

A former world champion, Sindhu is one of the favourites to win the women's singles gold medal in Birmingham, having won the silver and bronze in the last two editions at Gold Coast and Glasgow.

Sindhu was also the flagbearer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

P V Sindhu
Commonwealth Games
CWG
India News
Sports News

What's Brewing

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

 