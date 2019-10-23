Praveen bags gold in Wushu World Championship

PTI
PTI, Shanghai,
  • Oct 23 2019, 13:10pm ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2019, 13:46pm ist
Praveen Kumar, winner of 15th World wushu championship (Twitter/@kuldeep_handoo)

Praveen Kumar on Wednesday became the first Indian man to win a Wushu World Championships gold, beating Russel Diaz of Philippines in the 48kg category here.

The Indian saw off his Filipino opponent 2-1 in the men's SANDA event of the 15th World Wushu Championships.

Praveen had earlier defeated Uzbekistan's Khasan Ikromov 2-0 in the semifinal on Tuesday to set up the summit clash with Diaz.

In 2017, Pooja Kadian became the first Indian to be crowned world champion in Wushu after she defeated Evgeniya Stepanova of Russia in the women's 75 kg SANDA event.

Wushu SANDA is a martial art which combines full-contact kickboxing, including close-range punches and kicks, with wrestling, takedowns, throws, sweeps and kick catches. 

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Wushu
gold medal
Philippines
Comments (+)
 