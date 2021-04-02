Quiet start from Aditi Ashok at ANA Inspiration

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok made a quiet start at this year's first Major, the ANA Inspiration, carding a one-over 73 to be placed T-70, which is the current projected cut line.

Playing an India record-equalling 16th Major, Aditi started on the 10th and dropped a shot on Par-4 10th but parred the next 10 holes.

She found her first and only birdie of the day on Par-4 third. She, however, dropped another shot on Par-3 fifth and parred the rest for 73.

It was a mixed day for Aditi, who hit nine of the 14 fairways and found only half of the 18 greens in regulations and needed 27 putts. She, however, saved herself well from the bunkers each time she visited them.

Aditi is playing the ANA Inspiration for the fourth time and her best has been T-42 in 2017. Aditi's best in a Major is T-22 at the Women's British Open in 2018.

Michelle Wie West, who got back to the Tour last week after a 21-month break, got off to a fine start as she was two-under 70 and T-16 after the first day.

Wie West first played the ANA Inspiration in 2003 and tied for ninth at the age of 13.

Wie was four strokes behind leader Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit (66).

Tavatanakit, the 21-year-old former UCLA player, finished the day with a birdie on the par-5 18th for a bogey-free 66. The highlight was that she reached all the par 5s in two and birdied three of them.

England's Charley Hull and Bronte Law were three strokes back at 69 with Yuka Saso of the Philippines.

Past champions Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko were another shot behind with Wie, Christina Kim, Cheyenne Knight and Amy Yang.