Sabharwal, astride Carna, shines in EPL

<p>Bengaluru: Jai Singh Sabharwal, astride Carna from Amateur Rider's Club, won the highest category of Show jumping – 130 CMS - at the Equestrian Premier League here on Wednesday. </p>.<p>Saravanan Kandhansamy, riding Mewrick Odl (Covai Stables) and Kiran Akhade (Geronimo, URB) finished second and third respectively.</p>.<p>Results: Sj7 130 Cm Show Jumping: Jai Singh Sabharwal (Carna, ARC) 1; Saravanan Kandhansamy (Mewrick Odl, Covai Stables) 2; Kiran Akhade (Geronimo, URB) 3.</p>.<p>Sj6 120cm Show Jumping: Jaiveer Varma (Ginny, Surge Stables) 1; Barath Manoharan (Qina, Ece) 2; Yashaan K (Yamtar, Equitan) 3.</p>.<p>Sj5 110-115cm Show Jumping: Basavaraju S (Dinky Boy, EIRS) 1; Sresht Raju (Mantena Dancing Queen, Surge Stables) 2; Yashaan (Major, Arc) 3.</p>.<p>Sj5 105cm Show Jumping (Junior & Open): Aradhana Anand (Democratic W, CS) 1; Harshiyt Arunkumar (Janne Galaxie, CS) 2; Shourya Manoj (Ireland, MGDPRA) 3.</p>.<p>Sj3 90-100cm Show Jumping (Sub-junior & Open): Vignesh Krishna PR (Chiku, CS) 1; Eshaan (Pat, EIRS) 2; Manya (Barnaby, EIRS) 3. </p>.<p>Sj2 80-90 Cm Show Jumping (Sub-junior): Aradhana Anand (Democratic – W, CS) 1; Shourya Manoj (Ireland, MGDPRA) 2; Prithiv Krishna (AK, CS) 3.</p>.<p>Open: Thaniska (Raja, CS) 1; Sriram (Caramel, CS) 2; Manya (Barnaby, EIRS) 3.</p>.<p>Sj1 60-70cm Show Jumping (Children Below 14): Arsad A (Tara, CS) 1; Samarth Nayak (Zhu Zhu, Rea) 2; Sonica Sunil (Big Dream, CS) 3.</p>.<p>D1 EPL Preliminary Dressage (Sub-junior): Eshaan Sundaram (Fame of Viberty, EIRS) 1; Samaira (Sultan, EIRS) 2; Kevin Gabriel (Sechs Richtige, CEC) 3.</p>.<p>Open: Miraya Ruqshad Dadabhoy (Furstentanz, CEC) 1; Aadya Esha (Go Getter, RERS) 2; Mithilesh Reddy (My Call, RERS) 3.</p>.<p>D2 EPL Sub-Junior Dressage & Open (Open): Isabelle Hasleder (Furstentanz, CEC) 1; Aadya Esha (Paprika, RERS) 2; Isabelle Hasleder (Star Proof, CEC) 3.</p>.<p>Sub-junior: Pranav Deepak (Fame of Viberty, CEC) 1; Ananya Sajit Haridas (Knock Out, CEC) 2; Siddharth Nanda (Dream Boy, EIRS) 3.</p>.<p>D3 EPL Junior Dressage (Junior): Miraya Ruqshad Dadabhoy (Furstentanz, CEC) 1; Aadya Esha (Paprika, RERS) 2; Miraya Ruqshad Dadabhoy (Knock Out, CEC) 3.</p>.<p>Open: Isabelle Hasleder (Furstentanz, CEC) 1; Isabelle Hasleder (Grand Duke, CEC) 2.</p>.<p>D4 EPL Advance Dressage Open: Isabelle Hasleder (Knock Out, CEC) 1; Isabelle Hasleder (Fame of Viberty, CEC) 2; Jaiveer Varma (Sechs Richtige, CEC) 3.</p>.<p>D5 EPL Prix St George Dressage Open: Jany (Lamborghini, CEC) 1; Tasha Neethirajan (Lamborghini, CEC) 2.</p>