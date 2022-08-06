Sharath assures India of two more medals in TT at CWG

Sharath Kamal assures India of two more medals in Table Tennis at Commonwealth Games

The Indian duo will face England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in the gold medal match

PTI
PTI, Birmingham,
  • Aug 06 2022, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 20:32 ist
India's mixed doubles pair Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja greet each other after their match Australia during Mixed Doubles Table Tennis semi-final match at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Star paddler Sharath Kamal continued his sensational run to reach the finals of both the men's and mixed doubles events and assure India of at least two more medals at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Sharath first paired up with G Sathiyan to beat the Australian pair of Nicholas Lum and Minhyung Jee 3-2 (11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 12-14, 11-7) in a thrilling men's doubles semifinal clash.

The Indian duo will face England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in the gold medal match.

Sharath then combined with the young Sreeja Akula to enter the mixed doubles final with a sizzling 3-2 win over the Australian duo of Nicholas Lum and Minhyung Jee.

The Indian pair eked out a 11-9 11-8 9-11 12-14 11-7 win and will fight for the gold against Malaysians Karen Lyne and Choong Jayen.

In the women's singles too, Sreeja put up a good show before suffering a narrow 3-4 defeat to Singapore's Tianwei Feng.

Akula lost 6-11 11-8 11-6 9-11 8-11 11-8 10-12 to Feng in a pulsating semifinal.

Earlier, Sharath and Sathiyan progressed to the semifinals of the men's singles event.

While Sharath made short work of Singapore player Yong Izaac Quek 4-0 (11-6 11-7 11-4 11-7), Sathiyan was stretched in his 4-2 (11-5 11-7 11-5 8-11 10-12 11-9) win by England's Sam Walker.

"It was a great match, all credit to Sam, he fought really hard. I really should have closed in that fifth set but I was a bit nervous," Sathiyan said.

"I have never beaten Sam, so this came into my mind and it was not so easy to play in a big match like this. I kept my cool in the end and I took the match to get my first (Commonwealth Games) semifinal so I'm really happy," he added.

However, it was curtains for Sanil Shetty, who squandered a one-game lead to go down to home favourite Liam Pitchford 1-4 (11-9 6-11 8-11 8-11 4-11).

In the women's doubles, both Indian pairs -- Sreeja Akul and Reeth Tennison, and Manika Batra and Diya Chitale -- won their round of 16 matches.

Akula and Tennnison defeated Chloe Anna Thomas Wu Zhang and Lara Whitton of Wales 11-7 11-4 11-3.

Batra and Chitale beat Mauritian pair Jalim Nandeshwaree and Oumehani Hosenally 11-5 11-5 11-3.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sharath Kamal
sports
Sports News
Table Tennis
Commonwealth Games

What's Brewing

How well do you know the Indian Vice Presidents?

How well do you know the Indian Vice Presidents?

What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan

What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan

FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis

FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

Mobile gaming market falls 10% in first half of 2022

Mobile gaming market falls 10% in first half of 2022

 