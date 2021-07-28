Tokyo 2020: Hashimoto claims all-around title for Japan

Russian Nikita Nagornyy, the reigning world all-around champion, took bronze

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 28 2021, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 19:40 ist
Daiki Hashimoto. Credit: AFP Photo

Daiki Hashimoto maintained Japan's grip on the Olympic men's gymnastics all-around crown on Wednesday, clinching victory with a spectacular high bar routine.

With 'King" Kohei Uchimura, Olympic all-around champion in 2012 and 2016, choosing not to defend his title in Tokyo it was left to his heir apparent Hashimoto to step up and the 19-year-old delivered posting a winning point total of 88.465.

Track latest updates on Tokyo Olmpics 2020 here

Leading going into the final rotation Xiao Ruoteng, the 2017 world all-around champion, had looked poised to reclaim the title for China but instead settled for silver with his team filing an inquiry over what they viewed as a low score.

