PM Modi congratulates shooters Lekhara, Devaraddi on winning gold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Tokyo Paralympics champion Avani Lekhara for winning gold at the Para Shooting World Cup, lauding the "historic accomplishment".
Modi also expressed delight at shooter Sriharsha Devaraddi winning the gold in his category.
Lekhara won gold at the Para Shooting World Cup with a world record score of 250.6 in women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 in Chateauroux, France on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old Lekhara broke her own world record of 249.6 to secure her a spot at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
"Congratulations @AvaniLekhara for this historic accomplishment. May you keep scaling newer heights of success and inspiring others. My best wishes," Modi tweeted.
Congratulations @AvaniLekhara for this historic accomplishment. May you keep scaling newer heights of success and inspiring others. My best wishes. https://t.co/V5jb5AMzlV
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2022
In another tweet, Modi said, "Proud of Sriharsha Devaraddi for wining the Gold. His determination is truly motivating. Best wishes for his future endeavours."
Proud of Sriharsha Devaraddi for wining the Gold. His determination is truly motivating. Best wishes for his future endeavours. https://t.co/z9g42AHng3
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2022
