PM Modi's appreciation further strengthens our resolve to perform under pressure, says Shastri

  • Jan 31 2021, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 19:06 ist
India's head coach Ravi Shastri. Credit: AFP Photo

India's head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words of appreciation on the national cricket team's recent triumph in Australia would strengthen its resolve to perform "under pressure" in future assignments as well.

A depleted Indian cricket team braved injuries to its key players and also the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who was on paternity leave, to record a historic come-from-behind 2-1 Test series win against Australia in their own den earlier this month.

And the lion-hearted effort of the team was duly appreciated by Prime Minister Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address to the nation on Sunday.

"Is mahine cricket pitch se bhi bahut acchhi khabar mili. Humari cricket team ne shuruati dikkaton ke baad, shaandar wapaasi karte huye Australia mein series jeeti. Humare khiladiyon ka hardwork aur teamwork prerit karnewala hain," Modi said in his address.

 

"This month there was some great news from the cricket field. Our cricket team, after crossing initial hurdles, made a brilliant comeback to win the series in Australia. The hard work and team work of our players is inspirational."

The head coach of the victorious team tweeted: "Thank you, Sir. Your kind words will further strengthen TeamIndia and India’s resolve to perform under pressure and in trying circumstances. Jai Hind !"

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who was discharged from a Kolkata hospital earlier in the day after undergoing a fresh round of angioplasty to clear clogged coronary arteries, also thanked Modi for his appreciation.

"Sincere thanks and gratitude to Honourable Prime minister for recognising the performance of the Indian cricket team in australia..," Ganguly tweeted.

Ganguly colleague and BCCI secretary Jay Shah echoed the sentiment.

"Thank you for your encouraging words, Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. This will boost the morale and energy level of entire Indian cricket for future challenges," he wrote in the social media platform. 

