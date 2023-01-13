Rahul Dravid unwell, returns to Bengaluru for check-up

Rahul Dravid unwell, returns to Bengaluru for check-up

Dravid may rejoin the team for practice on Saturday ahead of the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 13 2023, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 14:52 ist
Rahul Dravid. Credit: AFP File Photo

Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid has flown back home to Bengaluru for a check-up after falling sick.

Dravid may rejoin the team for practice on Saturday ahead of the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Rahul Dravid
Sports News
India vs Sri Lanka

What's Brewing

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

 