Rashid's all-round show leaves Bangladesh in tatters

Spin sensation Rashid Khan starred with bat and ball on Friday as Afghanistan began dominating Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Chittagong.

Rashid hit 51 off 61 balls to take Afghanistan to 342 in their first innings and then claimed three wickets, including one in his first over, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 88 for 5 by tea on the second day.

The home side lost a wicket in the very first over of their innings when Yamin Ahmadzai dismissed opener Shadman Islam for a duck but Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das steadied the innings with a 49-run stand.

Mohammad Nabi removed Soumya leg-before for 17 before Rashid introduced himself in the attack with immediate impact as he bowled Liton for 33.

Rashid unleashed further destruction in his fifth over, trapping Shakib Al Hasan leg before for 11 and removing Mushfiqur Rahim for a duck two balls later.

The spinner earlier led Afghanistan's batting charge with quick-fire 51 after they lost early wickets, having resumed the second day's play at 271-5.

Former skipper Asghar Afghan, who was unbeaten on 88 overnight, managed to add just four runs to his score before gifting his wicket to left-arm spinner Taijul Islam at 92, just short of what would have been his first Test century.

Taijul then bowled the other overnight batsman Afsar Zazai for 41 but Rashid, making his debut as the youngest-ever Test captain, launched a counterattack.

Shakib struck back to remove tail-enders Qais Ahmad and Yamin Ahmadzai for nine and zero respectively but Rashid fought on, bringing up his 50 in as many balls.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan took a sharp catch off his own bowling to stop Rashid's onslaught and end Afghanistan's innings.

Taijul finished with 4-116 for Bangladesh while Shakib and off-spinner Nayeem Hasan claimed two wickets each.