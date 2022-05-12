Revived CSK look for points in unlikely push for play-off spot | IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Team Analysis

What should have been El Clasico is now bit of an El Fiasco, considering how both these teams have played this season. The Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians, at ninth and 10th in the points table respectively, will play each other in Match 59 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Here is our analysis:

Team analysis for CSK

Strengths: Coming on the back of a comprehensive win against Delhi Capitals', wherein they displayed their might, this match against MI will be a test of their perseverance, batting, and bowling.

MS Dhoni has been still getting runs for his team- entertaining the crowd with his dazzling sixes. Ruturaj Gaikwad founding back his ever so brilliant timing and flow has helped CSK at the start.

Devon Conway's comeback has helped CSK revive their hope to reach playoffs, with the New Zealander bagging three back-to-back fifties.

The bowling looks scintillating with the addition of Simarjeet Singh and Moren Ali into it. A complete bowling performance against DC only adds confidence to the team.

Weaknesses: CSK's team balance is set to be affected with Ravindra Jadeja being ruled out for the rest of the season. Robin Uthappa's form hasn't been great.

Team analysis for MI

Strengths: Jasprit Bumrah is finally finding his old form, and with Mumbai Indians out of the playoffs, this can be a dangerous proposition, considering they can now go all out to destroy other teams’ chances to qualify for the playoffs.

The bowling has finally clicked for them but it's all too late, now. Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, and Murugan Ashwin all have contributed to the team's cause.

Ishan Kishan notching up yet another fifty against KKR will certainly boost his confidence. The inclusion of Tim David and his batting prowess, just shows how good he will be for the franchise in the future.

Weaknesses: Kieron Pollard's struggle, Rohit Sharma's lack of runs and Tilak Varma's dip in form have in one way or the other contributed to the team's losses.

Impact player for Chennai Super Kings

Moeen Ali: The ability to play at whatever position and to be able to contribute from there. Plus, his loopy off-spin has helped the team in tough situations.

Impact player for Mumbai Indians

Tim David: A hard hitter of the ball and a great fielder. He may be playing alongside Kieron Pollard now, but he's the future of the franchise.

Head-to-head:

Total: 35 matches

CSK: 15

MI: 20