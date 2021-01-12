Saina, Prannoy test negative; cleared for Thailand Open

Saina, Prannoy test negative for Covid-19 hours after positive results, cleared for Thailand Open

Earlier in the day, Saina was forced out of the tournament following a positive Covid-19 test, while Prannoy's participation hung in balance

PTI
PTI, Bangkok,
  • Jan 12 2021, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 20:05 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India's top shuttlers Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy on Tuesday tested negative for Covid-19 hours after returning positive results, paving the way for their participation in the Thailand Open after being forced out of the tournament.

Both the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and the Badminton Association of India (BAI) confirmed the development.

"Both Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy have been cleared to participate in the ongoing Yonex Thailand Open after the fourth-round tests reports confirmed that both shuttlers have been tested negative for Covid-19," BAI said in a statement.

"BAI have taken up the matter with topmost BWF officials to ensure if tests were negative, matches for respective players should be rescheduled and no walkover is given," the national body added.

Earlier in the day, chaos gripped India's campaign at the tournament when Saina was forced out following a positive Covid-19 test, while Prannoy's participation hung in balance after his sample came out negative following a positive result in a bizarre turn of events.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

sports
Badminton
Saina Nehwal

What's Brewing

Now, KVIC launches wall paint made out of cow dung

Now, KVIC launches wall paint made out of cow dung

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

A look at some of world's longest prison sentences

A look at some of world's longest prison sentences

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

 