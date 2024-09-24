Shahan guides India to creditable 10th place finish in BMW GS Trophy

"My crash happened at the 100 km mark. I was riding at 100 kmph but because my hands were hurt, I was holding the handlebars using my fingers. There was a big rut that I did not see. My handle whipped, I fell sideways and crashed. The right side of my face was bruised, my palms were hurt and left thumb was dislocated. The medics were fantastic and fixed me up within hours. My marshal urged me not to race, but I completed the race," Shahan said.