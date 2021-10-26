Signed Serena rookie card fetches $44,280 at auction

An autographed Serena Williams rookie card printed in 2003 has become the most expensive women's sports card after fetching $44,280 at auction last weekend, New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions said.
The previous record was $34,440 for a rookie card of former US soccer player Mia Hamm sold in June.
ESPN reported the Williams card was bought by alternative-asset trading platform Alt on behalf of a private client.
"People are accepting women's trading cards as collectables," ESPN quoted Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin as saying.
The 40-year-old Williams, who is still hunting a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, has not competed since limping out of her first-round match at Wimbledon in August.
