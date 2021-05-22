Sreeshankar hopeful of competitions abroad before Olympics

Murali Sreeshankar lives in a house that reminds him of the Olympics. There are Olympic rings on his bedroom mirror, more rings greets him on the teapoy in the front room. The design that adorns the front door is that of an Olympic medal. The quadrennial event was so prominent in his life that as a fourth standard student, his email id was 'olympicshankar'.

So the fact that he is heading for the Tokyo Games just seems like an inevitability rather than an achievement, a realisation of a dream that had lived with him though his entire life.

Yes, the 22-year-old may have only qualified for the Games with the national record jump of 8.26m during the Federation Cup in March, but he had been preparing for it all his life. Such was his confidence, that his training focussed on the the Olympics had started in October of last year itself. Qualification, was just a footnote.

That said, after the Federation Cup, he has been laser-focused.

"Immediately after the Federation Cup, we listed out all my drawbacks. We coordinated everything and we are working on that. Everything is looking fine. Only concern is since travel restrictions are imposed on Indian athletes, we are not able to compete and train abroad. It's a big challenge and I will face it and overcome it," he said.

The Kerala athlete is training under his father and former national triple-jump champion S Murali at the Medical College grounds in Palakkad. He has been given special permission by the Government to train despite the lockdown imposed in the state.

"Training aspect is going smooth. My dietary requirement is also going good," he said adding that special focus is being given to the mental coaching as well, focused on the probable performance anxiety one might feel at the grandest stage of all.

“My aim is to jump between 8.35m and 8.40m (at the Olympics), that’s what realistic distance my dad has figured out for me. I am improving my performance factors. We have 50-55 days for the Olympics. I have got a good time to sharpen my skills, provided I get good competitions,” he said.

Well, competitions are the hardest part at the moment, with India in the no-fly list to many countries. However, Sreeshankar is keen to get competitive experience one way or the other.

"I'm optimistic about Europe, but if not Europe then there is competition in the Asian circuit as well,” said the long jumper. “I am hopeful of getting at least three-four competitions ahead of the Olympics, so that all the fine-tuning process takes place. If I'm not able to go abroad, I will definitely compete in Indian Grand Prix 4 and National Inter-State (in June). It's about the competitive atmosphere."

With the country battling the second wave of Covid-19, the situation is bleak. And despite the struggles, Sreeshankar - who contributed to the Chief Minister's disaster relief fund - is focused.

“Things are pretty tough. Within my surroundings we have lost three lives. But I know my responsibility towards the country as a sportsman and an Olympic hopeful and I'm committed 100 per cent to fulfil that responsibility,” he remarked, adding that he has received his first dose of the vaccine.