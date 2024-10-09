Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Surprised at your decision to retire: Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya writes to Dipa Karmakar

The 31-year-old Karmakar, who became the first Indian woman gymnast to represent the country at the Games in the 2016 Rio Olympics and finished fourth, announced her retirement on Monday.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 11:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 11:39 IST
Sports NewsMansukh MandaviyaDipa Karmakar

Follow us on :

Follow Us