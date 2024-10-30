Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

Alcaraz wins Paris Masters opener with dazzling performance

Alcaraz, who perished at the same stage last year, breezed past the Chilean by hitting 13 winners and only six unforced errors.
Reuters
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 03:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 03:46 IST
TennisCarlos AlcarazSporst News

Follow us on :

Follow Us