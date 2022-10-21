Ex-world no. 1 Halep provisionally suspended for doping

Former world number one Halep provisionally suspended for doping

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 21 2022, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 19:20 ist
Simona Halep of Romania. Credit: AFP Photo

Two-times major winner Simona Halep of Romania has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday.

"Simona Halep, a 31-year-old Romanian tennis player, has been provisionally suspended under Article 7.12.1 of the 2022 Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP)," the body said in a statement.

