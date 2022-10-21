Former world number one Halep provisionally suspended for doping

Two-times major winner Simona Halep of Romania has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday.
"Simona Halep, a 31-year-old Romanian tennis player, has been provisionally suspended under Article 7.12.1 of the 2022 Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP)," the body said in a statement.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Elephants crush man to death after villagers kill calf
Satyajit Ray’s 'Pather Panchali' named best Indian film
10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak
A new cold war is heating up the Arctic
Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics
Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru