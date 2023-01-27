Tsitsipas seals spot in men's finals at Australian Open

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas seals spot in men's finals at Australian Open

Tsitsipas beat Russia's Karen Khachanov in the men's-singles semi-finals

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 27 2023, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 12:52 ist
Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning his semi final match against Russia's Karen Khachanov. Credit: Reuters Photo

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas sealed a spot in the finals of the Australian Open Men's Singles after beating Russia's Karen Khachanov in the semi-finals on Friday. 

He sealed the spot with 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 win over Karen Khachanov. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Stefanos Tsitsipas
Australian Open
Tennis
Sports News

What's Brewing

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

 