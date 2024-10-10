Home
ITF Mysuru Open: Smriti Bhasin scores comeback win over Harshini N Nagaraj

Also enjoying an easy ride was top-seeded Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, who hardly broke into a sweat during her 6-1, 6-3 win against Tanisha Kashyap.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 16:03 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 16:03 IST
Sports NewsTennis

