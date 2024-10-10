ITF Mysuru Open: Smriti Bhasin scores comeback win over Harshini N Nagaraj

<p>Bengaluru: Giant-killer Smriti Bhasin came up with the goods when it mattered most to score a come-from-behind victory over Karnataka’s Harshini N Nagaraj in the second round of the ITF Mysuru Open at the Mysore Tennis Club court on Thursday.</p><p>The 21-year-old from Hyderabad, who ousted fifth seed Carolann Delaunay in her opener, saved three match points – two in the second set and one in the tie-breaker – for a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7) win over the promising player from Bengaluru.</p><p>Elsewhere, in a minor upset, Pooja Ingale edged out eighth-seeded Humera Baharmus, her doubles partner, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) to set up a meeting with second-seeded American Jessie Aney, who annihilated wildcard entrant Sahira Singh for the loss of just one game in a mere 50 minutes.</p>.Darshan's co-star Pradosh, aide Nagaraj arrested in Renukaswamy murder case.<p>Also enjoying an easy ride was top-seeded Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, who hardly broke into a sweat during her 6-1, 6-3 win against Tanisha Kashyap.</p><p>Karnataka’s Soha Sadiq and partner Akanksha Nitture sailed into the doubles semifinals with a lopsided 6-0, 6-1 win over Abhilasha Bista (Nepal) and Paavanii Paathak. They will next meet the Russian pair of Polina Kaibekova and Ralina Kalimullina.</p>.<p><strong>Results (prefix denotes seeding, Indians unless mentioned): Singles (Round 2)</strong>: 7-Akanksha Nitture bt Shria Atturu (USA) 6-3, 6-4; 4-Riya Bhatia bt Kaili Demi Teso (Jpn) 6-3, 6-3; Poona Ingale bt 8-Humera Baharmus 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6); Smriti Bhasin bt Harshini N Nagaraj 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7); 3-Elena Jamshidi (Den) bt Polina Kaibekova (Rus) 6-4, 6-2; 2-Jessie Aney (USA) bt Sahira Singh 6-0, 6-1; 1-Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty bt Tanisha Kashyap 6-1, 6-3; Lakshmiprabha Arunkumar bt Yashaswini Panwar 6-3, 6-3.</p><p>Doubles (Quarters): 1-Jessie Aney (USA)/ Riya Bhatia bt Smriti Bhasin/ Elena Jamshidi (Den) 6-2, 6-3; 4-Soha Sadiq/ Akanksha Nitture bt Abhilasha Bista (Nep)/ Paavanii Paathak 6-0, 6-1; Diva Bhatia/ Sai Samhitha bt Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi/ Carolann Delaunay (N Cal) 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 10-6; Polina Kaibekova/ Ralina Kalimullina (Rus) bt Humera/ Pooja Ingale 5-7, 6-3, 10-7.</p>