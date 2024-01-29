Nadal's French Open winning racquet fetches highest bid

London: Rafael Nadal's championship point winning racquet from his 2007 French Open final victory over Roger Federer was sold for more than $118,000 at an auction on Monday, ranking among the highest-priced such memorabilia.

Nadal beat Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the 2007 final in Paris to win his third Grand Slam title before the Spaniard moved on to secure a further 19 - 14 of them at Roland Garros - becoming one of the sport's greatest players.

The racquet, which Nadal also used in previous matches of the tournament, including his semifinal victory against Novak Djokovic, sold for $118,206 at an online auction that closed on Monday at 0255 GMT.

It was previously housed in the Australian Tennis Museum prior to its recent closure.

Previous highest individual tennis racquet auction sales include Nadal's 2022 Australian Open racket at $139,700, Billie Jean King's 'Battle of the Sexes' racquet at $125,000, and Djokovic's 2016 French Open racquet sold for $107,482