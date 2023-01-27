No fairytale ending for Sania Mirza, mixed doubles pair loses finals at Australian Open

No fairytale ending for Sania; doubles pair loses final

The Indian pair lost 6-7, 2-6 to Brazil's Stefani and Matos in the finals.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 27 2023, 08:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 08:42 ist
Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lose to Brazil's Luisa Stefani-Rafael Matos

Sania Mirza was denied a fairytale farewell as she suffered a loss with Rohan Bopanna in the Australian Open mixed doubles finals against Brazil's Luisa Stefani-Rafael Matos in Melbourne.

Mirza had won her first Grand Slam at this very venue back in 2009 alongside Mahesh Bhupati. 

Sania Mirza
Rohan Bopanna
Australian Open
Sports News
Tennis

