Rafael Nadal becomes latest to pull out of Miami Open

Rafael Nadal becomes latest to pull out of Miami Open

Nadal is a five-time finalist at the event but hasn't played in Miami since 2017

AP
AP, Miami Gardens,
  • Mar 13 2022, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 12:28 ist
Rafael Nadal. Credit: AFP Photo

Rafael Nadal has become the latest big draw to pull out of the Miami Open.

Nadal is a five-time finalist at the event but hasn't played in Miami since 2017. His absence means that neither of the winners of this year’s first Grand Slam event will be in the tournament; he won the Australian Open for his record-setting 21st major title, and women’s champion Ashleigh Barty also withdrew earlier this month.

Nadal's decision came three days after Novak Djokovic announced that he wouldn’t be playing at Indian Wells or Miami because he is unvaccinated and can’t travel to the United States.

"Rafa will certainly be missed. He has so many fans here in South Florida, and we hope to see him back in Miami next year,” Miami tournament director James Blake said.

Nadal, who is playing Indian Wells, is currently ranked No. 4 in the world. He was a Miami finalist in 2005, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2007 — with all those events taking place at the tournament’s former South Florida home on Key Biscayne.

The Miami Open starts March 21. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Rafael Nadal
Miami Open
Tennis
Sports News

What's Brewing

Déjà vu: Polls, politics and fuel prices

Déjà vu: Polls, politics and fuel prices

Retracing Gandhi's footsteps

Retracing Gandhi's footsteps

DH Toon | AAP looks to expand political horizons

DH Toon | AAP looks to expand political horizons

Varanasi by the Ganga

Varanasi by the Ganga

Thandai: The godly-good ambrosia

Thandai: The godly-good ambrosia

Why is donor care essential?

Why is donor care essential?

On dancing feet, Iyer finds answers

On dancing feet, Iyer finds answers

 