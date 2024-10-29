Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden pair clinches spot in ATP Finals

<p>New Delhi: Premier doubles player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden have clinched a spot in the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals, marking the Indian's fourth appearance in the tournament.</p>.<p>The Indo-Aussie duo secured their place after Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow were eliminated at the Rolex Paris Masters, finalising the 2024 field.</p>.<p>Joining Bopanna and Ebden in Turin's elite line-up will be Wesley Koolhof/Nikola Mektic, Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz, Harri Heliovaara/Henry Patten, Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic, Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos, Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori, and Max Purcell/Jordan Thompson.</p>.<p>The ATP Finals, set for November 10-17 at the Inalpi Arena, feature only the top eight doubles teams globally.</p>.<p>Bopanna and Ebden launched their season with a bang, winning the Australian Open as the Indian became the oldest man at 43 years, 331 days to become a world No 1.</p>.<p>Bopanna and Ebden later added a Miami Open title to their resume.</p>.<p>They also reached the final in Adelaide and the semi-finals at Roland Garros.</p>.<p>This marks their second consecutive year qualifying for the ATP Finals; in 2023, they reached the semi-finals in Turin before being defeated by Granollers and Zeballos.</p>.<p>For Bopanna, this event holds special significance as he eyes his maiden ATP Finals title.</p>.<p>Previously, he finished as the finalist in 2012 with Mahesh Bhupathi and again in 2015 alongside Florin Mergea.</p>.<p>Bopanna's ATP Finals journey began in 2011 with Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi. PTI TAP AH AH</p>