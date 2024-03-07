Russians, Belarusians to participate at Paris Olympics as neutrals, ITF confirms

Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be allowed to enter the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris as neutrals, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) confirmed on Wednesday.

The ITF said players from Russia and Belarus would be allowed to enter in an 'individual and neutral capacity' to participate in singles and doubles competitions.

Athletes need to meet the selection and eligibility requirements as well as comply with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regulations.

"The ITF decision aligns with the majority of International Federations (IFs) regarding individual competition and athletes participating in the Paris 2024 Games this summer," said the tennis world governing body in a statement.

An ITF spokesperson later told Reuters in an email that the decision applied to both singles and doubles.