Thiem advances to 2nd round by beating Cilic

  • Sep 28 2020, 23:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 23:53 ist
US Open champion Dominic Thiem advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

The third-seeded Austrian won his first major tournament at Flushing Meadows two weeks ago and is among the favorites again at Roland Garros after losing the past two finals to Rafael Nadal.

Thiem broke the imposing Croatian's serve six times in cool conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Cilic led 2-0 in the third set but Thiem reeled off the next five games before Cilic held again.

