Unwell Alcaraz unlikely to be at 100% for Rublev match at ATP Finals, says coach

'As soon as he moves a little, it's hard for him to breathe. His chest is a bit tight. It's a bad time to get sick,' coach Juan Carlos Ferrero told reporters.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 08:36 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 08:36 IST
