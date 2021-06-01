'We're pulling for you!': Tennis stars, others lend support to Naomi Osaka

No one in the world of tennis desired the withdrawal of Naomi Osaka from the French Open, but it happened, and it disappointed many, including stars from sports.

On Monday night the sport’s most prominent young star felt she had no better option than to pull out of the year’s second Grand Slam tournament. This is how famous tennis players reacted to Osaka's exit from the tournament citing anxiety.

Serena Williams

“I feel for Naomi. Not everyone is the same. I'm thick. Other people are thin. Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently. You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to and the best way she thinks she can. That's the only thing I can say: I think she is doing the best she can.”

Martina Navratilova

“I am so sad about Naomi Osaka. I truly hope she will be ok. As athletes we are taught to take care of our body, and perhaps the mental & emotional aspect gets short shrift. This is about more than doing or not doing a press conference. Good luck Naomi- we are all pulling for you!”

Billie Jean King

“It's incredibly brave that Naomi Osaka has revealed her truth about her struggle with depression. Right now, the important thing is that we give her the space and time she needs. We wish her well."

Warriors guard Stephen Curry

“You shouldnt ever have to make a decison like this-but so damn impressive taking the high road when the powers that be don't protect their own. major respect.”

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love

“Love, respect, and positive energy your way.”

Former WNBA star Lisa Leslie

“It's so sad that we are in a time that when a young person tells you they need help or a break, people respond with anger and a lack of support! I stand with you ... Your mental health is just as important as your physical health.”