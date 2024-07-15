Wimbledon 2024 | Hsieh, Zielinski win mixed doubles title for second major of 2024

London: Hsieh Su-wei and Jan Zielinski won their second mixed doubles Grand Slam title of the year at Wimbledon by beating the Mexican duo of Santiago Gonzalez and Giuliana Olmos 6-4 6-2 in a one-sided final on Sunday.

The Taiwanese-Polish duo, who won the Australian Open title in January after coming together at the last minute, dominated their rivals who were seeking Grand Slam glory after becoming the first Mexican duo to reach the All England Club final.

They were up against a well-oiled machine on Centre Court, however, as Hsieh and Zielinski grabbed the break in the opening game of the match before racing through the first set with minimum fuss.