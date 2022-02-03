U-19 sensation Ravi Kumar set to be part of Bengal Ranji Trophy squad

Bengal's team management is keen on fast-tracking U-19 India pacer Ravi Kumar in the upcoming Ranji Trophy, as the team starts its campaign from February 16 in Cuttack.

It is understood that veteran keeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha will be available for at least the opening game if not the first two of the Ranji Trophy, before he joins the India team's bio-bubble in Mohali for the first Test, scheduled tentatively for March 4.

Bengal has been clubbed alongside Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Baroda in Elite Group B and the team will leave for Cuttack on February 10 along with two from the U-19 World Cup squad, namely Ravi Kumar and left-handed batter-keeper Abhishek Porel.

Former India opener and current Bengal U-19 head coach Devang Gandhi welcomed the idea of senior state selectors and team management including Ravi in the senior squad. "Nothing gives a coach more satisfaction than seeing their wards make it to the elite level. That's what we, as coaches, aspire for -- to guide the talented boys in the right direction."

"No one would be happier than me if both Ravi and Abhishek Porel, (who is also in the West Indies as stand-by) make it to Ranji squad," Devang told PTI.

While the BCCI is yet to announce the dates of the U-19 national quarters, Gandhi is of the opinion that as much he would love to have them in the junior team, the aim is to see them gear up for the tougher challenges ahead. "I would love to have them for quarter-finals as and when they are held. But for their own growth and betterment, they should quickly progress to the next level."

"For Ravi, I can say that he is a very hard working boy and in years, you will see him add a few yards of pace with his natural ability to swing it back in," Devang said.

Sources close to the senior team management hinted that both Ravi and Porel will make it to the main senior squad, even if not into the playing XI.

Being a left-arm seamer and getting the ball to dart in helps Ravi to add variety to any bowling attack. "Yes, there is a bright possibility that Ravi, after his performances in the U-19 World Cup, will be included in the Bengal senior team. We need to groom them and catch them young," a source said.

"With BCCI not scheduling any U-25 tourney (Bengal A) as of now, Ravi needs to be nurtured with care. Obviously, it's a selector's call but both head coach Arun Lal and coach Saurasish Lahiri are keeping a close watch on Ravi. Even if he doesn't make it to the first XI in the presence of Akash Deep, Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar, who knows; there could be a chance just round the corner," the source said.

In the case of Porel, he has a better chance of making his debut with the big gloves and many believe that he has the game to play as a pure batter. "Abhishek would have made his debut had the Sri Lanka Tests not been pushed back to March. But now, we are expecting Wriddhi to be available for the first game and may be, also the second game," the source said.

The Indian selectors want all the Test specialists to play at least two rounds of Ranji Trophy before reporting to the national team bubble.

