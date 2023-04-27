Injured Washington Sundar ruled out of remainder of IPL

Washington Sundar ruled out of remainder of IPL due to hamstring injury

The franchise announced Sundar's injury and his unavailability for the rest of the IPL

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 27 2023, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 11:58 ist
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Washington Sundar watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 7, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Washington Sundar was on Thursday ruled out of the remainder of this IPL due to a hamstring injury, dealing a big blow to the struggling team.

The franchise announced Sundar's injury and his unavailability for the rest of the IPL.

"Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi," the franchise tweeted.

The 23-year-old bowling all-rounder has played seven matches so far and picked up three wickets at an average of 48.66 and an economy of 8.26. With the bat, he managed 60 runs with a highest score of 24 not out at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 100.

The Tamil Nadu player had also faced injury during the last IPL, suffering split webbing in his bowling hand.

SRH are currently languishing at ninth spot in the 10-team standings with two wins and five losses out of the seven matches they have played so far.

Sunrisers Hyderabad
Washington Sundar
ipl 2023
IPL
Sports News
Tamil Nadu

