The Kolar district administration, Labour Department and the police with the help of members of NGOs rescued ten suspected bonded labourers from a construction site in Mulbagal in Kolar district on Monday.

The rescued labourers belonged to the Chenchu tribal community hailing from Mehboobnagar district of Telangana, the police said.

Inquiries revealed that nine out of ten labourers were held in bondage for three years while one adult male was a bonded labourer for 10 months.