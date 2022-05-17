109 new Covid cases in Karnataka, 95 in Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 17 2022, 23:15 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 07:11 ist

The state reported 109 new Covid cases on Tuesday. 

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare's bulletin, the Bengaluru Urban district reported 95 of the 109 new Covid cases. 

With this, the total number of the Covid cases has touched 39,49,882. 

The day’s test positivity rate stood at 0.78%. With zero deaths, the state’s Covid toll remains at 40,063. 

Another 147 people have been discharged, taking the total recoveries to 39,07,975. 

The number of active cases in the state is now 1,802. 

A total of 13,972 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests done so far rose to 6,61,07,757. 

As many as 67,729 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, taking the total doses given to the citizens so far to 10,74,08,848. 

