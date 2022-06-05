1.2m trisonic wind tunnel at NAL completes 55 years

1.2m trisonic wind tunnel at NAL completes 55 glorious years

The DRDO’s missiles such as Agni, Akash, Prithvi, Pralay, SRSAM, LRSAM, ASTRA, NAG, LRAShM, BrahMos, Nirbhay and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles were characterised in this facility

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 05 2022, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 05:04 ist
Roll out programme of Hansa NG by CSIR National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) in Bengaluru. Credit: DH File Photo

The National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) on Sunday commemorated the 55 years of the 1.2 metre trisonic wind tunnel which is the only industrial wind tunnel in the country providing high-speed aerodynamics data for the national aerospace programmes in both civil and military sectors. 

The facility, which was built in Bengaluru between 1963 and 67 by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has been a test facility for many missiles, launch vehicles and aircraft developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). 

The DRDO’s missiles such as Agni, Akash, Prithvi, Pralay, SRSAM, LRSAM, ASTRA, NAG, LRAShM, BrahMos, Nirbhay and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles were characterised in this facility. 

Characterisation of Isro’s launch vehicles such as ASLV,  PSLV, SLV, SSLV, GSLV, RLV, and Gaganyan programmes were also carried out at the facility. 

That apart, India’s first Light Combat Aircraft (LCA-TEJAS) was conceived at this facility and many weapon integration programmes on LCA, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, and MiG aircraft were also successfully carried out here. 

“This facility has completed 55 years of glorious service to the nation and has crossed the milestone of 55,000 blowdowns which is a very commendable achievement indeed. The facility shall continue to meet the experimental aerodynamic data requirement of future programmes,” the NAL said in a statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NAL
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

 