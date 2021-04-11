20% of NWKRTC employees return to work: Officials

Circular of non-releasing of March salary to protesting employees of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation had its desired ‘results’ as nearly 20% of the striking employees, who till Saturday were incommunicado, returned to work on Sunday.

On Saturday Hubballi Division controller H Ramanagoudar had issued orders stating that only those employees who return to work by Sunday will receive their March salary by April 12 on a priority basis.

Sources in NWKRTC said that of the 3,430 buses that the corporation manages in 7 districts of the Mumbai-Karnataka region, 400 vehicles hit the road till 9:00 pm. On Saturday, only 219 buses came out of the depot.

“Nearly 750 bus drivers and conductors attended the work on Sunday. The numbers are expected to go up on Monday,” said a senior officer and added that the hardstand, including termination of trainees, an eviction notice from staff quarters, and transferring of ‘trouble making’ staff, taken by the government is yielding the results.

Ramanagoudar said the government is going to toughen its stand further on Monday and stringent action will be taken against the regular employees also.

Footfall increases

Though the government had allowed private players to operate their service from government bus stands, the occupancy was thin on the first four days of the protest. However, on Sunday the footfall at the bus stand was comparatively high.