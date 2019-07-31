3-hour autopsy by 2 specialists at Wenlock hospital

On the directions of the government, two specialists from the forensic sciences department carried out a three-hour-long autopsy at the mortuary of the district Wenlock Hospital on Wednesday.

Wenlock hospital superintendent Dr Rajeshwari Devi H R told DH that head of forensic sciences department, Kasturba Medical College, Dr Prateek Rastogi and Dr Rashmi from forensic sciences department in Wenlock Hospital jointly conducted the autopsy. Sources in Wenlock Hospital told DH that a detailed autopsy was done in order to rule out suspicions.

The viscera samples were sent for chemical analysis to laboratories in Davangere and KMC college hospital, the superintendent informed. A huge crowd had gathered at the mortuary to catch a glimpse of the founder owner of Cafe Coffee Day Sidddhartha.

It had been sleepless nights over the past few days for Chidambar, the general manager of Coffee Day Estates Limited for the past 20 years. Chidambar recollected receiving a call from Siddhartha just two hours before he went missing.

As Siddhartha was travelling, the call got disconnected a couple of

times, Chidambar said as his eyes turned wet.

On the request of Siddhartha’s eldest son Amartya Hegde, Chidambar rushed to Mangaluru on Monday night and since then, he has been briefing the family about the search operations.

The cries of `Siddhartha amar hai’ rent the air as the body of Siddhartha was shifted to the ambulance by police.