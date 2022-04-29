30% of country's doctors from Karnataka: Sudhakar 

Karnataka accounts for 30.5% of the doctors across the country, according to Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.

“Every year 65,000 MBBS doctors and 30,000 postgraduate doctors are graduating out of colleges in the country. There are a total of 65 medical colleges in Karnataka, and four Government medical colleges will be started soon. Three more private medical colleges have also been permitted. Preparations are under way to start nine medical colleges in nine districts in the next few days,” Sudhakar said. He was speaking at the Graduation Day programme of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) in Bengaluru on Friday.

Sudhakar said that over the past seven years, more than 150 new medical colleges have been opened in India.

Describing BMCRI as one of the finest medical colleges in the country, he pointed out that many students dream of getting admission here.

“The students studying here are fortunate. In addition to the learning experience in the best medical institute, they also earn a distinct and unique respect from the society. The students should be proud of this,” he added.

Congratulating medicos for what he described exemplary service from them during the Covid pandemic, the minister said: “The experience they had due to the pandemic during their college days will stand them in good stead when facing difficulties later in life. I hope they will embrace the commitment, diligence, and skills they showed during the last five years and will stay with them throughout their life,” he said.

